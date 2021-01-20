Organic Cotton Mart Extends Its New Year Sale and Adds Free Shipping

One of the nation’s finest company’s selling 100 percent certified cotton products has extended its holiday sale.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart announced today that it has extended its New Year sale and has also included free shipping.

“We’ve extended our New Year sale, where customers receive 15 percent off,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. “Use code: HOLIDAYS15 to receive the discount. In addition, when you spend $45, you will also receive free shipping.”

The company’s offer comes on the heels of Organic Cotton Mart’s guide to a zero-waste lifestyle. Emmanuel explained that in simple terms, a zero-waste lifestyle is a style of life where one is encouraged to minimize his or her generation of waste and use goods that can be recycled.

“The ultimate aim of this kind of a lifestyle is that there should be no waste to send to landfills, oceans, or other places which could pollute the environment starting from an individual level,” Emmanuel said, before adding, “It’s a pro-green lifestyle.”

As for why the zero-waste lifestyle is so important and has caught on the fancy of individuals and several governments is because it helps combat the problem of pollution at the grassroots level. A zero-waste lifestyle follows the philosophy of ‘cradle-to-cradle’ where every product manufactured is later recycled at the end of its life cycle so that there is ultimately no waste generation from these products.

In addition, Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS (https://global-standard.org/) certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."



