Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in Arrests in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

TBI Drug Agents joined detectives and investigators with Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Cookeville Police Department. The 4-month-long undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area, and on January 15th, two individuals were arrested after being found in possession of methamphetamine. A subsequent search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of a combination of fentanyl and heroin, along with multiple weapons.

Investigators arrested Aaron Antes (DOB 02/21/1983) of Monterey, and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a bond of $602,500. Summer Stamps (DOB 09/04/1991) of Cookeville was also arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams. She was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $150,000 bond.