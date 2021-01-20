Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

January 19, 2021

(Arbutus, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person this afternoon in Baltimore County.

The deceased victim is identified as Luke Souders, 30, of Catonsville, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department. Souders was operating a 2007 Honda Accord at the time of the crash and was the sole occupant.

Dylan Shields, 29, of Halethorpe was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado at time of the crash. Investigators believe Shields was traveling north on I-95 shortly before 3:00 p.m. today when he rear-ended Souders in the Honda Accord. Investigators believe this crash caused a chain reaction resulting in two additional vehicles becoming involved, a Kia Forte and a Volkswagen GTI. Shields refused medical treatment at the scene. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Kia Forte was operated by Melinda Moore, 52, of Gywnn Oak. The Volkswagen GTI was operated by Patrick Cavanaugh, 42, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania. Cavanaugh was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Moore refused medical treatment at the scene.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-95, prior to exit 49A, I-695 for a reported multi-vehicle crash. According to the preliminary investigation, all four vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction on northbound I-95 in lane one.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this case. Troopers are consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

The investigation is ongoing…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236