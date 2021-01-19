Committees’ Committee Recommends Senate Standing Committee Leadership, Proposes Committee Assignments for New and Returning Members

For Immediate Release:

Contact: Chris Nordstrum (415) 601-1992 Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

January 19, 2021

SANTA FE — Today, the Senate Committees’ Committee submitted its recommendations for member and leadership changes to Senate Standing Committees for the 2021 Legislative Session. Three committees are also undergoing name changes (Corporations is now Tax, Business & Transportation; Indian & Cultural Affairs is now Indian, Rural & Cultural Affairs; Public Affairs is now Health & Public Affairs).

The committee report now goes to the Senate floor for consideration of the recommendations. The following represents all additions/changes to committee leadership and assignments:

Committees’ Committee: Chair: Mimi Stewart (D) Vice Chair: Peter Wirth (D) Members: Gregory Baca (R), Craig Brandt (R), Joseph Cervantes (D), Katy Duhigg (D), Siah Correa Hemphill (D), Linda M. Lopez (D), George Muñoz (D), Cliff Pirtle (R), Benny Shendo (D)

Conservation: Chair: Liz Stefanics (D) Vice Chair: Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D) Members: David Gallegos (R) – Ranking Member, Joseph Cervantes (D), Carrie Hamblen (D), Steven Neville (R), Harold Pope Jr. (D), William Soules (D), Gregg Schmedes (R)

Education: Chair: William Soules (D) Vice Chair: Harold Pope Jr. (D) Members: Steven Neville (R) – Ranking Member, Craig Brandt (R), Martin Hickey (D), Gay Kernan (R), Michael Padilla (D), Shannon Pinto (D)

Finance: Chair: George Muñoz (D) Vice Chair: Nancy Rodriguez (D) Members: William Sharer (R) – Ranking Member, William Burt (R), Pete Campos (D), Jacob Candelaria (D), Crystal Diamond (R), Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales (D), Siah Correa Hemphill (D), Jeff Steinborn (D), Pat Woods (R)

Health & Public Affairs: Chair: Jerry Ortiz y Pino (D) Vice Chair: Bill Tallman (D) Members: Gregg Schmedes (R) – Ranking Member, David Gallegos (R), Stuart Ingle (R), Brenda McKenna (D), Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D), Liz Stefanics (D)

Indian, Rural & Cultural Affairs: Chair: Shannon Pinto (D) Vice Chair: Leo Jaramillo (D) Members: Ron Griggs (R) – Ranking Member, Brenda McKenna (D), Joshua Sanchez (R), Benny Shendo (D)

Judiciary: Chair: Joseph Cervantes (D) Vice Chair: Bill O’Neill (D) Members: Cliff Pirtle (R) – Ranking Member, Gregory Baca (R), Katy Duhigg (D), Daniel Ivey-Soto (D), Linda M. Lopez (D), Mark Moores (R), Mimi Stewart (D)

Rules: Chair: Daniel Ivey-Soto (D) Vice Chair: Katy Duhigg (D) Members: Stuart Ingle (R) – Ranking Member, Gregory Baca (R), Linda M. Lopez (D), Mark Moores (R), Bill O’Neill (D), Jerry Ortiz y Pino (D), Cliff Pirtle (R), Mimi Stewart (D), Peter Wirth (D)

Tax, Business, & Transportation: Chair: Benny Shendo (D) Vice Chair: Michael Padilla (D) Members: Gay Kernan (R) – Ranking Member, Craig Brandt (R), Ron Griggs (R), Carrie Hamblen (D), Martin Hickey (D), Leo Jaramillo (D), Joshua Sanchez (R), Bill Tallman (D), Peter Wirth (D)

For the complete list of Senate Standing Committees and their respective membership, visit www.nmlegis.gov and click on the Committees tab (the lists should be updated after the committee report is read and adopted on the Senate floor).

