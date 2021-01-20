St. Petersburg Physicians Work to Treat Long Term COVID Symptoms

The negative symptoms of COVID-19 can continue to stay with some individuals well past the initial course of the disease.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The negative symptoms of COVID-19 can continue to stay with some individuals well past the initial course of the disease. They complain of a variety of issues from severe fatigue to aggressive headaches. These symptoms can have significant effects on an individual’s career, family, and quality of life. Drs. Leah Teekell Taylor and Lana Garner at DOCS Outside the Box! are looking to help those individuals.

Long term COVID sufferers have been largely ignored and underserviced. Physicians are busy working with patients who are suffering from the initial symptoms of COVID-19 and have not focused on the small population who can’t seem to overcome the disease. The team at DOCS Outside the Box! have a history of treating misdiagnosed and rare conditions, with COVID proving to be one that needs their attention.

The team at DOCS Outside the Box! have been seeing COVID patients since the initial outbreak in March. At one point during the outbreak, they were one of a select few independent primary care providers that continued to treat patients in person. Having seen hundreds of cases, they have experience with patients reporting long term affects from the virus. This knowledge has provided them a unique insight into the disease and allowed them to understand treatments that have positive impact on these long-term aliments.

DOCS Outside the Box! have developed protocols and designed remedies that focus on addressing a patient’s individual symptoms. They are blending family medicine with holistic practices to treat long term COVID sufferers Their innovative approach includes a collection of therapeutics including EECP, IV Therapy, Chinese Herbs, Oxygen, Nutraceuticals, Homeopathic, and prescription medications. The team is seeing positive results from their protocol and continue to improve their approach based on patient feedback.

“There is a select population that sees long term symptoms associated with COVID,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “We have been blending traditional and holistic care to treat them and continue to see positive results.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.