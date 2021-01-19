Kansas Housing provides $1.8 million in rent, utility assistance

Kansans struggling to cover rent and utility bills may qualify for assistance, thanks to funds awarded by Kansas Housing. The funding, made possible through the state’s Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program and funded through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), helps income-eligible households afford rental subsidies, utility deposits, and security deposits. Assistance is administered by a network of 11 nonprofit grantees who serve communities across the state.

“A lack of quality, affordable housing across our state was a challenge even before COVID-19,” said Ryan Vincent, Kansas Housing’s Executive Director. “With the current pandemic, this shortage has become a crisis. We’re pleased to offer this support to keep Kansans in their homes during this time of critical need.”

Public housing authorities and non-profit organizations may apply for TBRA grants of up to $400,000 through a competitive annual process. Kansas Housing officials administer the program and award the funds based on a community’s housing needs, the number of households estimated to be served, the extent of the service area, and the organization’s experience administering TBRA funding.

See the funding announcement for complete award details.

Kansas Housing helps Kansans access the safe, affordable housing they need and the dignity they deserve. To learn more about the TBRA program, contact Program Manager Cynthia Howerton or visit our website.