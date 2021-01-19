Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,397 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-19 13:15:12.083 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in O'Fallon

2021-01-19 13:15:12.083

Story Photo

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $730 million, creating another $1 million winner in Missouri on Saturday night. Someone in O’Fallon won a $1 million prize by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 602 N. Main St. in O’Fallon, with the winning number combination of 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67. The Powerball number was 2.

Another Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn. That winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 502 N. Weber Ave., in Salisbury.

“This is the first time that both Powerball and Mega Millions have simultaneously offered jackpots of more than $700 million each,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It certainly creates a lot of excitement around the games, and we want to remind everyone that it only takes one ticket to win. So please play responsibly.”

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 15.  Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

Additional Resources: Missouri Powerball Fact Sheet National Powerball Fact Sheet Sales Updates

 

You just read:

2021-01-19 13:15:12.083 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in O'Fallon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.