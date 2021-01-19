2021-01-19 13:15:12.083 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in O'Fallon

2021-01-19 13:15:12.083

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $730 million, creating another $1 million winner in Missouri on Saturday night. Someone in O’Fallon won a $1 million prize by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 602 N. Main St. in O’Fallon, with the winning number combination of 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67. The Powerball number was 2.

Another Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn. That winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 502 N. Weber Ave., in Salisbury.

“This is the first time that both Powerball and Mega Millions have simultaneously offered jackpots of more than $700 million each,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It certainly creates a lot of excitement around the games, and we want to remind everyone that it only takes one ticket to win. So please play responsibly.”

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 15. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

Additional Resources: Missouri Powerball Fact Sheet National Powerball Fact Sheet Sales Updates