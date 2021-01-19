ECICC Virtual Meeting – 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. | Nebraska Department of Education

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.
This is a public meeting of the Council and will be be held Friday, January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. via zoom.
Due to the virtual nature of this meeting, voting members and other attendees will be present via zoom. There will be no public in-person attendance. The Zoom link information is as follows:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.