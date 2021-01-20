Major I-580 Lane Shifts and Ramp Closures Announced for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing Reno spaghetti bowl and southbound I-580 lane shifts and ramp closures beginning Jan. 17 as part of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Southbound lanes of I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive in Reno will be reduced to three lanes and shifted to the east beginning at 9p.m. Jan. 17. The lane shifts will allow for aging southbound I-580 bridges over Mill Street and Villanova Drive to be demolished over coming weeks in preparation for future bridge reconstruction.

Southbound I-580 Lane Shifts/Lane Reductions- beginning Jan. 17 at 9p.m. through spring

Southbound I-580 reduced to three lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive, with lanes shifted to the east, to allow for upcoming demolition of aging interstate bridges.

Traffic entering from eastbound I-80 will experience a rapid merge to southbound I-580.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays and changing traffic patterns, and are advised to leave extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Speeds will continue to be reduced to 55 mph.

I-580 Overnight Ramp Closures

Intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures will take place nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 on northbound and southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Marked detours will be available.

Spaghetti Bowl Overnight Ramp Closures

Intermittent overnight closures of eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 and northbound U.S. 395 spaghetti bowl ramps from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Marked detours will be available.

Motorists can expect additional intermittent lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through 2021.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.