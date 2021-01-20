Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,397 in the last 365 days.

I-15 Blue Diamond Road Offramp Closed Overnight Jan. 31-Feb. 15 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be performing a $135,000 repair to the Interstate 15-Blue Diamond Road interchange in Clark County following damage from a vehicle crash and fire. Aggregate Industries is the general contractor. The project calls for mill and asphalt paving, lane striping, and replacing damaged loop detectors. Motorists, as a result, can expect the following overnight closures:

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (January 31-February 1) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 8 p.m., January 31, until 5 a.m., February 1, in Clark County.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (February 1-2) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 1, until 5 a.m., February 2, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (February 2-3) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 2, until 5 a.m., February 3, in Clark County. Sunday Night – Monday Morning (February 14-15) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 14, until 5 a.m., February 15, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

BlueDiamondRd2

You just read:

I-15 Blue Diamond Road Offramp Closed Overnight Jan. 31-Feb. 15 in Clark County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.