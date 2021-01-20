I-15 Blue Diamond Road Offramp Closed Overnight Jan. 31-Feb. 15 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be performing a $135,000 repair to the Interstate 15-Blue Diamond Road interchange in Clark County following damage from a vehicle crash and fire. Aggregate Industries is the general contractor. The project calls for mill and asphalt paving, lane striping, and replacing damaged loop detectors. Motorists, as a result, can expect the following overnight closures:

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (January 31-February 1) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 8 p.m., January 31, until 5 a.m., February 1, in Clark County.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (February 1-2) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 1, until 5 a.m., February 2, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (February 2-3) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 2, until 5 a.m., February 3, in Clark County. Sunday Night – Monday Morning (February 14-15) • The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., February 14, until 5 a.m., February 15, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.