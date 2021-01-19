Board of Ag to Meet January 28

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Cheyenne, WY at the Capitol Extension Room W53/W54 and via Zoom.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 9:00 am. During the meeting, the Board hear an update from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA), discuss bighorn sheep/domestic sheep policy, discuss Weed & Pest Declared Resolution, discuss WDA Analytical Services Lab price increase, handle Conservation District resignation/appointments, hear a long-range plan extension request, and hear Water Quality reports. Along with this, they will hear a CARES Act programs update from the Wyoming Business Council and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Vacant, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Wyoming Capitol Extension Room is located in Cheyenne, WY at 200 W. 24th Street. The meeting will also take place over Zoom. A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.