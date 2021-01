Alfalfa Seed Committee will meet virtually on Tuesday, February 23rd at 8:30 AM

The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee will meet virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. An agenda will be available soon.

To receive Zoom information to join the meeting, please contact Dani Jones by phone at (406) 444-2402, or by email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.

Click here to learn more about the Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee's Research and Development Program.