Automotive Fuel Injector Market Size Worth Around US$ 102.56 Bn by 2027

The global automotive fuel injector market size was valued at US$ 62.91 billion in 2019 and expected to be worth around US$ 102.56 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Automotive Fuel Injector Market (By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles; By Pressure Range: High Pressure Injectors and Low Pressure Injectors; By Mounting: Central Port Injector, Throttle Body Injector, and Multiport & Direct Fuel Injector; By Fuel Injected; By Type of Nozzle; By Activating Source; By Sales Channel: Aftermarket and OEM) - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027”.



Automotive fuel injector refers to a component is responsible for the final delivery of fuel in the fuel injection system. High pressure fuel is delivered to the injector that is activated by a fuel injector control module or an engine control unit. When activated, the injector momentarily opens a valve that permits a precise amount of fuel to move into the combustion chamber. The fuel injector comprises of a valve that is opened by means of either fuel pressure or an electric solenoid valve. The amount of fuel to be injected in the cylinder depends on the timing of the valve opening. The injector is an alternative source of fuel injection for the carburetor, in which fuel is drawn because of the downward stroke of the piston. While, in case of an injector, the fuel is injected at a high pressure, by using a fuel pump.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1137

Growth Factors

Fuel injectors are a precise way of performing atomization, mixing, and injection of fuel inside the cylinder. The need for varying air-fuel mixture requirements, as per the condition of loading and speed, is satisfied by the injectors besides this the carburetors are not capable to perform the same. The injector supplies a definite amount of fuel according to the requirement that increases the overall efficiency of the engine. The above-mentioned factor contributes as the key factor that drives the market for automotive fuel injector.

On the other hand, shorter lifespan of injectors compared to the carburetors along with their higher cost are the main factors expected to restrict the market growth for the automotive fuel injector. Furthermore, repair of an injector is very critical. Apart from this, the rate of total unburnt hydrocarbons rises because of direct injection of the fuel that leads to increase in pollution.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific witnessed the leading value share across the global market as well as encountered to be the fastest growing region over the analysis timeframe due to the increasing automotive production

North America registers notable rise in the demand for fuel injection system particularly in the commercial vehicles due to prominent increase in the e-commerce business

Passenger vehicles led the global automotive fuel injector market owing to its high production rate of nearly 75% out of the total vehicle production

Commercial vehicles expected to witness profound growth over the forecast period attribute to the flourishing growth of e-commerce and retail business

Based on mounting, multiport & direct fuel injector is widely preferred in most of the diesel and gasoline engines as it directly injects the fuel inside the cylinder

Earlier central port injectors were preferred for injecting fuel into the cylinder intake valve. In this injection system the fuel is injected through a single maxi injector.

On the basis of type of nozzle, multi-hole nozzle expected to witness profound growth during the forecast period particularly in the advanced vehicles

By sales channel, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) led the global market owing to significant number of contract between automotive manufacturers and the OEMs

Aftermarket expected to generate more revenue for per unit sales of fuel injector



Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1137

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific led the global automotive fuel injector market with the highest value share owing to significant demand for personal transportation in the region. In addition, the region anticipated to witness flourishing growth over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly attributed to the rising purchasing power of people, higher percentage of global population compared to other regions, and supportive policies of regulatory bodies for emission standards. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and other Asian countries have circulated to emission standards across the country to curb the alarming rate of air pollution in the region.

Key Players & Strategies

The global automotive fuel injector market is dominated by some of the major market players. These industry participants invest prominently in the research & development (R&D) activity to gain significant share on the global scale along with maintaining their market foot print. Merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture are some of the common growth strategies adopted by the market players to establish their competitive edge. Consumer preference for automotive industry is highly variable along with timely changing norms regulatory bodies have forced the fuel injector manufacturers to invest significantly in the R&D sector.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP., Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Woodward, Inc, Keihin Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1137

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R