Intertape Polymer Group to Create 50 New Jobs in Pittsylvania County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG), a packaging products and systems company that supplies to retailers and manufacturers, will expand its manufacturing operation in Pittsylvania County to increase production for its e-retail packaging, coatings, and films. The company will add 30,000 square feet to its facility at 1101 Eagle Springs Road and act on a series of investments in production, operations, and capacity, totaling approximately $45 million over the next four years. Virginia successfully competed with Colorado, North Carolina, and Utah for the project, which will create 50 new jobs. “Intertape Polymer Group has a long and successful history in Pittsylvania County, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to thrive in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This significant investment and the creation of high-quality jobs is a win for our diverse advanced manufacturing industry and represents an important step forward in our efforts to ensure Virginia has a sustainable economic recovery.” Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products, and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,500 with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia, and one in Europe. IPG currently employs over 300 Virginians at its 45-acre operation in Pittsylvania County. “IPG’s continued expansion and investments in its Pittsylvania County operation over the last three decades demonstrate the strength of Southern Virginia’s business-friendly climate and manufacturing talent pipeline,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Securing a competitive expansion project of this caliber says a great deal about the region’s top-notch workforce, competitive operating costs, and strategic location, and we look forward to IPG’s growth and continued success in Virginia.” “Today represents another exciting milestone for our Danville-Pittsylvania County operations located in the Ringgold Industrial Park,” said Dave Bennett, Vice President of Operations for IPG. “Our flagship operation’s continued achievements in manufacturing excellence have been driven by a highly skilled and engaged workforce, and this certainly was an important factor in our decision to expand here. The assets and processes involved in this expansion include growth in both new and existing businesses for IPG. We are excited to begin our four-year journey and to continue collaborating with our state and local partners to deliver these projects and jobs to our community.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. Governor Northam also approved a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Intertape Polymer Group is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. IPG is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support IPG’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. “Intertape Polymer Group is a valued member of the Pittsylvania County community that employs many of our residents,” said Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “We are thrilled that IPG will be expanding its facility and providing even more high-quality jobs for Pittsylvania County households.” “Intertape Polymer Group employs many county residents, makes major contributions to the local economy, and is a productive corporate citizen in the Ringgold community,” said Joe Davis, Supervisor for the Dan River District. “We are thankful that IPG continues to invest in Pittsylvania County.” “The expansion of Intertape is welcome news,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “We especially appreciate the great community partner that Intertape has already been and will continue to be going forward. This is the third announcement with a total of $75 million invested and more than 100 workers hired since 2018. We thank Intertape for its confidence in this area and wish them even greater success.” “Intertape Polymer Group has been like family to so many of our neighbors in Pittsylvania County for the past 30 years,” said Senator William Stanley. “The expansion of their facility and workforce serves as a constant reminder that the persistent efforts of state and local leaders and those in the public and private sectors to restore our region to economic prominence are paying tremendous dividends. The people of Southside Virginia continue to provide great companies like IPG with the high-quality workforce that they need to be successful in this highly competitive marketplace.”