Homicide: 3000 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:10 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. Two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. After all life-savings efforts failed, the third victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Terrence Allen, of Southeast, DC.

When members responded to the scene, one of the victims was found to be in possession of a firearm. On Monday, January 18, 2021, 24 year-old Troy Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.