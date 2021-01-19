Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:10 am, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects both brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

The suspects and the vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, and/or this vehicle, or anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.