Guidance for Alcoholic Beverage Licensees and Agency Liquor Stores Effective January 15, 2021
Update
To serve their customers in a healthful environment, businesses should make reasonable efforts to develop and implement appropriate policies based on industry best practices during this emergency.
Days and hours of operation for all licenses types and agency liquor stores revert back to those outlined in Title 16, MCA.
Continued Allowances
All licensees must follow all laws pertaining to the Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service Act (16-4-1001, MCA).
All licensees may:
- Take orders and payments on the phone or by computer.
- Sell for delivery, curbside pickup, drive-up or take-out for off-premises consumption prior to closing time.
- Licensees and their employees (with server training, but no age requirement) may carry alcohol in original packaging1 curbside or to a parking area. This includes growlers with beer and table wine.
- Licensees and their employees (at least 21 and with server training) may deliver alcohol “off-site” in original packaging1. This includes growlers with beer and table wine.
Selling Alcohol for Off-Premises Consumption
All licensees may sell alcohol for off-premises consumption prior to closing time.
All-Beverage and Beer Licensees
All-beverage and beer licensees may:
- Sell alcoholic beverages in individual servings2 for take-out only. The buyer assumes liability for local or state regulations regarding open container laws.
- Licensees employees must be at least 18 and have server training.
Breweries
Breweries may:
- Sell only in original packaging1, including growlers with beer.
Wineries
Wineries may:
- Sell only in original packaging1, including growlers with wine.
Distilleries
Distilleries may:
- Sell only up to 1.75 liters per person per day.
- Sell only in original packaging1.
Restaurant Beer and Wine Licensees
Restaurant beer and wine licensees may:
- Sell only in original packaging1.
- Sell beer and wine only to a patron who orders food, with that beer and wine stated on the food bill.
Off-Premises Licensees and Agency Liquor Stores
Off-premises licensees and agency liquor stores may only sell products in original packaging1.
Beer Wholesalers and Table Wine Distributors
Beer wholesalers and table wine distributors may coordinate with retail licensees and with agency liquor stores for pickup of beer or table wine for any quantity of product that is agreed upon.
Continued Prohibitions
No licensee or agency liquor store may:
- Sell to a person under 21.
- Sell to any person actually, apparently, or obviously intoxicated.
- Have a third-party service such as Grubhub order, pickup, or deliver alcohol.
- Canvass for, or solicit, orders for alcohol. Customers must initiate the sale of alcohol either on the phone, in person, or online. Normal advertising rules apply.
Virtual Special Events NOT allowed.
Virtual Catered Events NOT allowed.