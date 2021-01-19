Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,374 in the last 365 days.

Ashland to report financial results for first quarter fiscal 2021 after NYSE closes February 3, and host webcast with securities analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET February 4

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) will issue its first-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on February 3, 2021. The company’s live webcast with securities analysts and investors will take place at 9 a.m. ET, Thursday, February 4, 2021 and include an executive summary and detailed remarks. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website http://investor.ashland.com.  

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

  • Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;
  • Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and
  • Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Ashland website at http://investor.ashland.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the website for 12 months.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

(TM) Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:                                        Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                               Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010                                          +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com                              ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ashland to report financial results for first quarter fiscal 2021 after NYSE closes February 3, and host webcast with securities analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET February 4

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.