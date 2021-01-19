State Board Launches Survey of Public-School Teacher Experiences During Virtual Learning

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) has launched an anonymous, online survey for public and public charter school teachers in the District of Columbia. The State Board seeks to understand the thoughts and experiences of teachers during virtual teaching, their perceptions of their student’s success in virtual learning, and what supports they need to work effectively. The State Board also wants to learn about other important factors public-school teachers have experienced while teaching virtually and their thoughts on returning to in-person teaching and how that correlates to retention.

The survey, administered by the State Board in partnership with Resonant Education, is open to traditional public and public charter teachers who currently hold a teaching position in the 2020–21 school year. The survey is anonymous and confidential and the aggregated results of the survey will be published in a report to inform strategy and policy recommendations for the State Board and other District education leaders.

The survey should take approximately 15–20 minutes to complete on any device that can connect to the internet. The survey is open until Friday, January 29, 2021. Teachers can access the online survey here: http://bit.ly/SBOEAllTeacherSurvey.

If you have any questions about this survey, such as how it is being conducted or how the results will be used, please contact John-Paul Hayworth at [email protected].

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the District on education policy. The State Board is not involved in staffing or hiring decisions in traditional public, public charter, or private schools. The State Board is not an affiliate, in any way, of DC Public Schools (DCPS), any charter school, or any other government agency. The State Board is an independent voice on educational issues. The insights gathered in this survey may help the State Board understand how the District of Columbia’s public schools, including individual schools, can support teachers and students.

