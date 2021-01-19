MDC reminds shooters steel core and bi-metal jacket ammunition are not permitted at St. Louis region staffed shooting ranges

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds shooters that ammunition with any steel in the bullet is not permitted at either of the staffed MDC shooting ranges in the St. Louis Region. MDC operates two staffed shooting ranges in the St. Louis region: Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in High Ridge and the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

MDC has implemented these rules at the recommendation of the manufacturer of the bullet trap and overhead baffles. Steel is much harder than lead and does not expand on impact, enabling it in some cases to pierce, deform, or otherwise damage steel plates. As a result, steel core and bi-metal jacket rounds can cause damage to bullet traps, baffles, and concrete structures downrange. These rounds are also more prone to sparking, increasing the risk of fire danger.

MDC shooting range staff will check for projectiles containing steel and will prohibit shooters from using the range who do not bring appropriate ammunition. Shooters should also note that MDC shooting ranges do not sell ammunition.

Steel cased ammunition may be used only if the projectile itself does not contain any steel. Range visitors are encouraged to test the bullet portion of their ammunition with a magnet. Range safe ammunition should not contain any magnetic material in the bullet itself.

For more information on the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zbq; and for and the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaS.