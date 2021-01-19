Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CSBG Advisory Council to Meet on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11am

For Immediate Release: January 19, 2021 Contact:518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter@NYSDOS

 

Members of the New York State CSBG Advisory Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 11, 2021. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held on WebEx.

                WHO:                   CSBG Advisory Council                 WHAT:                 CSBG Advisory Council 2021 meeting                 WHEN:                 Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00AM.                                                  

Web Ex Information   ------------------------------------------------------- https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=ma7971fd24ddbb765fecb2a4c23acda09  Event password: FByzNCyw223 

------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information ------------------------------------------------------- Local: 1-518-549-0500 Event number (access code): 178 020 9891

###

 

