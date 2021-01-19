Online Grocer Farmstead Launches Waitlist for New Miami Service: High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

Waitlist limited to first 1,000 customers; service to launch in Q1 2021

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that it has opened the waitlist for its much-anticipated Miami service launch. Waitlist signups will be limited to the first 1,000 customers. Customers can sign up here . Service is scheduled to begin in late Q1 2021.



Miami is Farmstead’s fifth market - the company’s service originated in the San Francisco Bay area, and it also serves Charlotte, NC. Farmstead opened waitlists for service in Raleigh-Durham, NC and Nashville, TN in late 2020, with service in those cities to start in Q1 2021.

"Miami is excited to see yet another company realize and take advantage of the opportunities that our City presents,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “We welcome anyone who wants to bring their ideas and their talents to the ‘3-0-5,’ especially a company like Farmstead that is so committed to the community they serve."

“There are many reasons why Miami is a great fit for Farmstead,” said Michael A. Finney, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the county’s official economic development organization, which is working closely with Farmstead to ensure their expansion to Miami is successful. “A network of local farmers and food producers offer a variety of high-quality local goods. Expertise in cold chain logistics ensures a deep bench of diverse talent and established partners, while our vibrant tech ecosystem supports Farmstead’s continued innovation and growth.”

Farmstead’s “dark” warehouses (built for delivery only) greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4x and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available with a nimble new model. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Floribbean, Jennifer’s Homemade and Zak the Baker; national brands such as Kraft and Nabisco; well-loved international/Latino brands; and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

“We are thrilled to bring Farmstead from the Bay Area to Miami,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Miami is a vibrant, modern city with a growing tech scene, the perfect profile for Farmstead’s online grocery service. We're excited to improve access to high quality food, delivered right to their doorsteps, to every resident in Miami.”

How it Works

Farmstead partners with local farmers and national distributors to stock up on consumers’ favorite products, including fresh produce and family-friendly national brands. Consumers go to Farmstead to set up an account and order, and the groceries are hand-selected and inspected by Farmstead’s team at its dark warehouses to ensure families are getting the best quality products exactly as ordered. Farmstead then groups deliveries together to deliver to customers and their neighbors at the same time to help reduce carbon emissions. Customers can also sign up for a recurring Weekly Program and get a 5% discount each time they buy the same product again.

Farmstead’s proprietary AI-based software tied to its smaller-format dark warehouses helps determine optimal inventory levels, ensure efficient order picking/packing/delivery, and reduce food waste. These efficiencies enable Farmstead to deliver for free while keeping prices lower than local supermarkets, and making fresh, high-quality groceries accessible to all.

To sign up for the Miami waitlist, visit farmstead.vip / miami

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

