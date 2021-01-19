LAWSUIT FILED: Tricida, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally-recognized securities law firm Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) announces that a lawsuit for violation of the federal securities laws has been filed against Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) and certain of its executives.



On July 15, 2020, Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) stunned the market when it announced that it had received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that, as part of the FDA’s review of Tricida’s New Drug Application for its drug candidate, veverimer, “the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.” On this news, Tricida’s stock price fell $10.56 per share, or over 40%.

Then on October 29, 2020, Tricida announced an update on its End-of-Review Type A meeting with the FDA concerning the veverimer New Drug Application, stating that Tricida “now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the” trial for approval under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program, and that the “FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy.” Tricida also disclosed that it was “significantly reducing its headcount from 152 to 59 people and will discuss its commitments with vendors and contract service providers to potentially provide additional financial flexibility.” On this news, Tricida’s stock price fell another $3.90 per share, or over 47%, to close at just $4.37.

A lawsuit has been filed against Tricida and certain of its executives in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit is captioned Pardi v. Tricida, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-00076 (N.D. Cal.). The suit alleges that Tricida misled investors as to the viability of its veverimer NDA and that the NDA was materially deficient when presented.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Tricida between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020 and lost money, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nationally-recognized securities law firm Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/tcda. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is March 8, 2021.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com