Richmond Beach, Golden Gardens, and Carkeek Park are open for water contact recreation, King County

On Jan. 16, Public Health Seattle & King County lifted the no water contact advisory at Richmond Beach, Golden Gardens, and Carkeek Park in King County. This advisory was issued due to a sewage spill on Jan. 13. Water sample results now show there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.