The World's Largest Folk Art Market Announces 2021 Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-renowned International Folk Art Market (IFAM) is scheduled to have the event in person July 7 – July 18, 2021. The organization has adjusted its schedule and locations to accommodate COVID Safe Practices, in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. If the State of New Mexico Public Health Order allows for outdoor public gatherings, IFAM will host as many attendees as are allowed.

All artists accepted into the market in 2020 have been invited to participate in 2021.

 “IFAM is an incredibly important event and generates more than $2 million annually to artists around the globe,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. “We are excited for the return of our signature event, and we feel with the changes in place, the event will be dynamic, comfortable, safe and unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

In addition to the summer market, IFAM has a variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the year. For the artists, IFAM will produce an updated Mentor-to-Market Program with extensive and quality business education content online. Artists will have an opportunity to learn and interact with industry professionals and from one another through IFAM’s signature peer-to-peer educational model.

IFAM also has launched two year-round retail operations: IFAM Online is a digital retail store featuring the work of many IFAM artists and the IFAM Store in Santa Fe where shoppers can purchase beautiful handmade art in person.

IFAM will conclude 2021 with a perennial favorite - the IFAM Holiday Market that will feature one-of-a-kind folk art treasures from IFAM’s most esteemed artists. 

For updates and more information on IFAM, Santa Fe, visit www.folkartmarket.org.

ABOUT IFAM

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.


Joanie Griffin
International Folk Art Market
505-261-4444
jgriffin@sunny505.com

