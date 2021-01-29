Discovery Academy Addresses All the Questions about Teen Bullying You May Not Have Thought to Ask  

Adults have a responsibility to help teens shape the kind of world they will live in. Discovery Academy can help.

PROVO, UT, US, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some people, exactly when teasing or playing around crosses the line into bullying is hard to define. However, the difference between playful teasing and bullying is simple. A recent post by Discovery Academy defines those boundaries and answers other important questions about teen bullying.

Why Do Teens Bully Others?

Many targets of bullies blame themselves. They think it is their fault that other people are bullying them. However, the reasons for bullying often are related to the bully rather than the target. There are many psychological and physical reasons for bullying behavior. When you understand more about bullying, you will better understand how to stop it.

What Are Psychological Reasons for Bullying?

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigated the causes of bullying behavior. They found that there is not a single cause. Bullies are motivated by a variety of different reasons. Some common motives or risk factors for bullying include:

· People who are quick to anger or impulsive are more likely to become bullies.

· If a teen is jealous of another teen’s success or attractiveness, then that teen might become a bully.

· Teens might bully others if they see themselves as being superior toward others.

· Teens who are raised to believe that it is bad to be different may mistreat other people who they see as different.

What Are Physical Reasons for Bullying?

According to psychological researcher Dieter Wolke, there is an evolutionary reason for bullying.

“If you look at it evolutionarily, it’s a strategy for getting access to resources. And it gets stronger in adolescence because another resource is, for example, having a relationship with someone of the opposite sex,” said Wolke.

There are also more individual reasons for bullying. Bullying often occurs in adolescence. Adolescents’ brains are still developing. The prefrontal cortex in the brain governs reasons. It is also one of the last areas of the brain to develop. In effect, teens ability to reason is still developing. Therefore, they tend to make decisions based on emotion.

While there are psychological and physical reasons for bullying, that does not mean that bullying is ever excusable. If you suspect that your teen is bullying others or is the target of bullying, get involved. As a parent, you have the ability to make difference in teens’ lives. You also have the ability to help shape a kinder and healthier world.

When Does Playing Around Cross the Line Into Physical Bullying?

Physical bullying is the most obvious form of bullying. It involves the bully punching, hitting, kicking or otherwise harming the target, or destroying the target’s property. While physical bullying should be obvious, some people take the attitude that it involves kids, just being kids.

However, it is bullying if:

· The same person is targeted repeatedly.

· The bully or group of bullies tries to hurt, embarrass or intimidate the victim.

· There is an imbalance of power, such as when the bully is stronger than the victim or has a higher social standing.

When Does Teasing Become Verbal Bullying?

As with physical bullying, when the same person is targeted repeatedly with the intent to cause harm, teasing crosses the line into bullying. Verbal bullying can cause long-term harm to the people who are targeted whether the comments are made to them directly or made about them behind their back.

What Is Emotional Bullying?

Emotional bullying is even more subtle than verbal bullying. Emotional bullying takes place when a person or group of people aim to make an individual feel unsafe, isolated, or insecure. While there are still people who do not take emotional bullying seriously, it is a serious matter. Emotional bullying can contribute to depression or even prompt the individual to consider or attempt suicide.

What Is the Difference Between Flirting and Sexual Bullying?

In The bully, the bullied, and the not-so-innocent bystander, Barbara Coloroso (2015) defines the difference between teasing and taunting, as well as flirting and verbal sexual bullying. She states that flirting:

· Is an expression of desire that is not intended to cause harm.

· Allow the people involved to swap roles easily.

· Is intended to make the other person feel attractive while still being in control.

· Stops if the other person becomes upset, objects, or is not interested.

According to Coloroso, verbal sexual bullying:

· Is one-sided.

· Continues after the target objects.

· Is based on an imbalance of power.

· Is intended to harm or exploit the other person.

Sexual bullying is not an invitation to a romantic or sexual experience. It is an attack.

What Is Cyberbullying?

These days, teens don’t only have to worry about being bullied at school or when they leave the house. Bullying can take place in their own home via the Internet. All of the forms of bullying described in this article except physical bullying can take place over the Internet. This includes harassing the target directly or spreading malicious comments about the target behind their back or unwanted sexual messages.

When something crosses the line from teasing into bullying, it is not difficult to see. Consider what is necessary for the well-being of the target and act accordingly.

