Associa British Columbia Partners with Union Gospel Mission to Serve Vancouver Community

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia recently partnered with Union Gospel Mission to donate more than $3,400 to support the local Vancouver community.

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is a nonprofit organization in Vancouver, BC, committed to transforming communities by overcoming poverty, homelessness, and addiction one life at a time. The organization provides meals, shelter, outreach, and chaplaincy services to relieve suffering and renew hope. Additionally, UGM offers life recovery programs, education and job preparation assistance, affordable housing, and preventative programs for recovering addicts and those struggling with homelessness. UGM serves over 320,000 meals annually and has grown to fill seven locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

The Associa British Columbia team organized an employee fundraiser that collected more than $3,400 to help UGM provide meals, shelter, and care kits. UGM provides meals to struggling individuals for as little as $3.29 per meal, meaning Associa British Columbia donated enough to feed over 1,000 individuals through their fundraiser.

“At Associa British Columbia, we know the critical importance of serving our communities, beyond our typical management operations. We look for opportunities to make a meaningful impact on the communities we live and work in every day,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “Despite the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we found a way to create an engaging and successful employee giving event that exemplified the generosity of our team members. We were excited to partner with Union Gospel Mission and are proud to have played a role in helping them serve the Vancouver community.”

