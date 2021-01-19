Jonathan Ramaci Speaks Out on the Importance of Voice Enabled Devices in Senior Care
Jonathan Ramaci was recently featured in an article published by True ActivistMOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article published by True Activist, Jonathan Ramaci shared his insights on the role of voice enabled devices in senior care.
With nearly two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, Jonathan Ramaci is the CEO of Wellnest, which uses voice technology to better the lives of seniors receiving healthcare. He is a visionary in the mobile technology space.
In the article, Mr. Ramaci shared the benefits of voice enabled technology for senior citizens. Voice enabled technology helps make seniors’ lives easier by allowing them to easily listen to music and the news, connect to other technologies to complete household chores like vacuuming, and make reminders like grocery lists. Voice enabled technologies can also help seniors remember important events and set automated timers for lights as a safety precaution. In addition, voice enabled technologies can provide companionship for seniors and allow them to get an answer to every question they may have.
The two main types of voice enabled technology for seniors are smartphones such as Siri, available on the Apple iPhone and smart speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.
Jonathan Ramaci said that two platforms utilizing voice enabled technology aimed at helping seniors include LifePod, which is controlled by a remote caregiver through an advanced online portal and can schedule check-ins, reminders, and perform other useful health-related tasks and Ask My Buddy, which allows senior citizens to send notifications to a network of support to let them know if they are in need of assistance.
About Jonathan Ramaci
Jonathan Ramaci is an award-winning entrepreneur in the mobile product space. Throughout his career, he has gained valuable experience in payments, UI/UX design, manufacturing, security technology, and business development and has had the unique opportunity to found and lead several successful and innovative companies. Among his accomplishments include bringing the first biometrically protected digital wallet for payment and loyalty cards to market and creating the first MSP for Oracle Applications, now employed by many leading organizations throughout the world. He is currently the CEO of Wellnest, a company that uses voice technology to better the lives of seniors receiving healthcare.
