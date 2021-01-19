GREENVILLE COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $836,000 IN SALES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Greenville County convenience store operator and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Viraj Chitranjan Mehta, 37, of Greer, owner of a Greenville convenience store doing business as Harry's Quick Stop, failed to report $836,927 in sales from 2016-2018, according to arrest warrants. As a result, the warrants allege, Mehta evaded $50,216 in Sales Tax over three years.

If convicted, Mehta faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Greenville Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

