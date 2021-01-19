NH Conservation Officer Injured in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Sergeant Glen Lucas 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 19, 2021

Pittsburg, NH – On January 18, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Christopher Egan of Pittsburg, NH, crashed his snowmobile on Trail 139 in Pittsburg. CO Egan was on active snowmobile patrol, travelling south, just north of First Connecticut Lake Dam, when he witnessed two apparent violations pass him going in the opposite direction. After witnessing these violations, CO Egan travelled to an opening in the trail and reversed direction.

CO Egan told investigators that he was in the process of catching up to the snowmobiles in violation and navigating a bumpy stretch of trail when the incident occurred. While going over the bumps, he said that he lost his footing from the running board, causing his right leg to come off his snowmobile and come into contact with the trail. He subsequently fell off the snowmobile and suffered a lower leg fracture. He did not sustain any other injuries.

After the injury, CO Egan was able to scoot himself to the side of the trail and radio for assistance. During this time, he was encountered by three good Samaritans who rendered aid until rescuers arrived on scene. Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, Conservation Officers, and New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene. CO Egan was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for initial treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police and is still ongoing.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division would like to thank New Hampshire State Police, Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, and 45th Parallel EMS for their care and professionalism.

CO Egan will need time to heal but is in high spirits and looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible.