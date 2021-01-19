Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21B200197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1/19/21 at 9:04AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Thomas Dodge
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM:
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/19/21 at 9:04AM, Vermont State Police received a 911 call advising that a male individual had entered a residence early Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police responded with the assistance of the Bethel Town Constable and located Thomas Dodge asleep on the home owner’s bed. After further investigation it was determined that Dodge struck the home owner in the face while she was asleep, which caused her to feel pain. Dodge was taken into custody for Violation of Conditions of Release and Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Dodge was released on a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 1/20/21 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/20/21 at 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
