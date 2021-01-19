Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B200197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/19/21 at 9:04AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Thomas Dodge

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/19/21 at 9:04AM, Vermont State Police received a 911 call advising that a male individual had entered a residence early Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police responded with the assistance of the Bethel Town Constable and located Thomas Dodge asleep on the home owner’s bed. After further investigation it was determined that Dodge struck the home owner in the face while she was asleep, which caused her to feel pain. Dodge was taken into custody for Violation of Conditions of Release and Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Dodge was released on a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 1/20/21 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/20/21 at 12:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.