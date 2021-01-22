We Insure Expands National Reach, Opens First Franchise in South Carolina, Owned and Operated by Mandy and Tad Fulford
We Insure’s model is really innovative. There aren’t many independent agency groups that can offer this kind of efficiency in a service model.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Advocates, the first We Insure franchise in South Carolina. This is the company’s seventh expansion into a new state this year, with operations now in Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Co-owners of We Insure Advocates, husband and wife team Mandy and Tad Fulford, operate a five-office realty brokerage, RE/MAX Southern Shores, which is the top-producing real estate company along the Grand Strand of SC with 170-plus agents. RE/MAX Southern Shores has offices in North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Garden City, Conway & Florence, SC. The Fulfords also own Stay and Play Myrtle Beach, a property management company, and Motto Mortgage Advocates. The couple has a mission to help others live abundant lives, fulfilled through their real estate businesses and now further enhanced with insurance services.
Tad Fulford describes their business as people-centered and the companies they’ve created as focused on helping people reach their life goals. This means assisting customers in finding the home of their dreams and providing tools and resources for their employees to optimize their personal and professional potential. Insurance service offerings further strengthen their position as a trusted advisor to clients.
“Our vision is to perfect this model in the Grand Strand market and continue to grow in South Carolina and North Carolina,” says Mandy Fulford. “We’re thrilled to have Terri Branson as our Agent in Charge to work with clients and grow our insurance team with her extensive recruitment and training skills.” Branson has 20 years of property and casualty insurance experience in South Carolina, counseling clients on how to minimize financial exposures.
Mandy Fulford adds, “We Insure’s model is really innovative. There aren’t many independent agency groups that can offer this kind of efficiency in a service model. We’ll be able to originate the business and let the We Insure servicing team do what they do best, which will help us reach our goals faster.”
“The Fulford’s have built the top-producing real estate brokerage in their area because they understand what it takes to be at the top in a competitive market,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “They’ve built a strong office by expanding their service offering, which helps recruit agents and deliver a seamless customer experience. Competitive offices in the future need to be a one-stop shop. We Insure has proven to be the best option for that insurance component. We’re excited to watch their future growth.”
