Stop the Presses! At Last a Book for Everyone and Every Age. A Lifetime of Writing Finds Way to the World in Charming Collection of Essays

“Pearls from Carol” by Carol Ruggiero is a collection of short, witty, often surprise-ending tales intended to make you laugh out loud. Everyone will enjoy this read.

/EIN News/ -- MILFORD, CONN., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carol Ruggiero passed away in October of 2020, but her charming wit and humor live on through “Pearls from Carol”, a collection of her life’s work meant to bring joy and laughter to readers everywhere.

The book opens with a beautiful short essay about the emotions tied to the human experience like grief, love, and peace. Carol then walks us through the small aggravations and joys of life through her humorous lens- finding meaning in even the smallest of actions even if just for a laugh. Truly a work that creatively twines the experiences of her day-to-day life with universally understood emotions like frustration and love, Carol’s take on the world sprinkles sarcasm and humor onto all of life’s little moments.

Carol was part of a local writer’s group for 20 years. Her writing found its way into a national magazine, but when asked to continue publishing her works she joked, “no, I did that already.” When Carol passed, her loving husband, Albert, compiled her essays, her pearls of wit and wisdom, into “Pearls with Carol”.

“The writings are short, very funny, always thought-provoking, and just what the world needs in these often sad and scary times. Readers of all types will enjoy the ride,” Albert said.

The world is filled to the brim with chaos, tension, and disagreement; however, Carol’s work serves as a small corner of the world readers can find solace in, share a laugh, and feel comfortable laughing at just how tricky people can sometimes make the simplest tasks. The book can be read in snippets when a dose of whimsy is needed, or in larger portions for those in need of a higher dose.

“Pearls from Carol”

By Carol Ruggiero

ISBN: 9781982256098 (softcover); 9781982256081 (hardcover); 9781982256463 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Carol’s Website/ Blog

About the author

Carol Ruggiero loved writing, but it was not until a friend invited her to a local writing group that she discovered her true passion and knack for the craft. She also enjoyed ceramics, which she won several awards for. A day in the Ruggiero household consisted of Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and a nightly game of JEOPARDY! Her husband, Albert, still resides in their home in Milford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit Carol’s website.

