North American Partners in Anesthesia Expands Anesthesia Services to Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is growing its New England regional service area with a new clinical partnership at Lawrence General Hospital. Effective January 1, 2021, NAPA will provide anesthesia services at the 186-bed community hospital that has served patients in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire regions since 1875. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

Lawrence General Hospital provides acute and elective care to families throughout the Merrimack Valley region of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The hospital is an Emergency and Level III Trauma Center, approved as a Community Cancer Program, and highly accredited in Cardiac Excellence and Congestive Heart Care, with the Merrimack Valley’s only certified Chest Pain Center. Lawrence General also offers comprehensive programs for joints, bariatric surgery, and medical and surgical spine, plus outstanding Services for Growing Families, including obstetrics, pediatric emergency care, and inpatient pediatrics.

Deborah J. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of LGH, said: “Providing our patients with safe, efficient, and high-quality health care is not only our priority at Lawrence General Hospital, but our mission. We have an entire department leading our focus on quality care outcomes and performance improvement and have invested in innovative tools to further our proactive patient safety initiatives. We found NAPA to be uniquely aligned with this mission and we’re happy to welcome them to our caring and dedicated team.”

George Kondylis, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Lawrence General Hospital, said: “The Lawrence General team is focused on clinical excellence and outstanding patient experiences, and we know NAPA is a proven anesthesia leader that invests in Quality Improvement and supports anesthesia clinicians with resources to help us continue to meet those goals. Additionally, NAPA has a track record in enhancing operating room efficiency, which benefits our patients, staff, and the greater community. We look forward to a strong partnership with NAPA.”

John F. Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive of NAPA, said: “We are pleased to launch this new relationship with Lawrence General, a hospital that shares NAPA’s patient-first philosophy and dedication to quality and safety. NAPA and LGH are additionally aligned in how we use innovation to advance our missions. Our clinical partnership with Lawrence General Hospital will be strengthened by the dedicated local support provided by our New England regional leadership, Dr. Michael Loiacono, Senior Vice President, Clinical Services; Jeremy Sieffert, Vice President, Business Operations; Advanced Practice Anesthesia Leader Christopher Gill, MS, APN, CRNA; and Sophia Heslin, Client Services Director. This team will work closely with the Chief of Anesthesia and anesthesia clinicians, as well as hospital leadership, to foster a collaborative culture that delivers quality and value and creates exceptional experiences for patients and surgeons. We understand how delivering excellent, compassionate care across the perioperative spectrum contributes to patient satisfaction and hospital profitability. NAPA strives to be the destination of choice for anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), while helping our hospital partners thrive in the dynamic healthcare environment.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more three million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Lawrence General Hospital

Lawrence General Hospital is a regional, independent, nonprofit hospital. With more than 272,000 patient visits annually, Lawrence General ensures access to high-quality care, the latest technologies, and more than 500 local providers, including primary care and many specialties. A designated Level III Trauma Center, Lawrence General has one of the busiest Emergency Departments in Massachusetts, offers a broad range of specialty surgeries in its new Santagati Center for surgery, and leads the region in cardiac care with Massachusetts’ most highly accredited cardiovascular center. It offers services from its main campus in Lawrence, as well as from locations in Andover, North Andover, Methuen, MA and Salem, NH. For more information, visit LawrenceGeneral.org .

