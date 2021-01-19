California Physician Life Care Planning Expert Offers Sanchez Proof Evidence

Dr. Greg Vigna

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC provides Sanchez proof evidence for Plaintiff and Defense firms provided by Dr. Greg Vigna.

Plaintiff and defense firms owe a duty to their clients to control the cost of litigation, but also to provide the best evidence that relates to the future cost of medically necessary care.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D., Certified Life Care Planner

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Plaintiff and defense firms owe a duty to their clients to control the cost of litigation, but also to provide the best evidence that relates to the future cost of medically necessary care and the value of previous care rendered. Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC provides this evidence and is committed to bringing in physician specialists at no additional cost to support the opinions in its life care plans”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Certified Life Care Planner

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC provides Sanchez proof evidence for Plaintiff and Defense firms provided by Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Certified Life Care Planner and Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

In People v. Sanchez, a 2016 California case, the Supreme Court prevents the admissibility of evidence of the cost of goods and services provided by Nursing Life Care Planners from sources such as the CPT Codes, or the common practice of calling vendors of goods and services in the location where the injured person resides as this evidence is ‘Hearsay.’ Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Certified Life Care Planner, owner of Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, an expert in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation provides evidence of future care or injured persons and cost of such care for both plaintiff and defense firms that is Sanchez proof.

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC has access to physician experts in Adult and Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Plastic Surgery, Burn Surgery, Trauma Surgery, Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, Orthopedic Spine Surgery, and Interventional Pain specialist. Not only is the evidence Sanchez proof as to the cost of care, but it is also a Daubert proof opinion of the necessity of medical and non-medical care as it Is based on the skill, knowledge, experience, and training of physician specialist.

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC pricing for its plans is flexible depending on urgency of the work product, the complexity of the case, and the specialist required to provide a Sanchez proof work product. Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, CLCP, a national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and life care planner will discuss pricing options available for both plaintiff and defense firms.