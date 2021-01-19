New Agricultural Carbon Alliance Brings Immediate Revenue-Accelerating Opportunities to Growers
Bluesource joins Locus Agricultural Solutions’ next generation carbon program offering high-quality credits, acceleration technology and access to new marketsSOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next generation of carbon programs has come to the agriculture industry with advancements that maximize financial gain for growers. It’s driven by a new alliance between Bluesource, a prominent and respected carbon project developer and retailer, and globally recognized agtech B Corp™ Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG). The two environmentally focused companies have combined expertise to transform Locus AG’s award-winning CarbonNOW™ program into the leading carbon farming incentive with a stronger buyer network, better monetization and more transparency than other offerings.
The CarbonNOW program has been named the top environmental project in the U.S. and a world-changing idea. Through the alliance with Bluesource, CarbonNOW growers will have additional economic opportunities through three revenue streams:
High-Quality Carbon Credits. CarbonNOW growers will be the first to generate ag-based carbon credits for Bluesource’s strong network of global buyers by implementing a multitude of conservation practices. The credits will be marketed as high-quality offerings to ensure they achieve a premium price in the carbon market.
“We’re focusing on quality over quantity—following internationally recognized carbon standards and methodologies to produce premium carbon credits,” said Ben Massie, VP of environmental markets at Bluesource. “But these credits aren’t just simple emission reductions; growers deserve to be recognized for their efforts and we highlight their individual stories to ensure carbon buyers understand the full impact of their investment.”
CarbonNOW offers full transparency with better monetization than other programs. Locus AG field representatives work one-on-one with each grower to manage the entire carbon credit process, making the program easy to implement and minimizing time to completion.
“Our team is on the ground taking a personalized approach to lead growers through every step,” said Grant Aldridge, CEO of Locus AG. “They trust us and know we have the expertise and tools to get them the highest ROI with the best incentives to implement these practices.”
Revenue-Accelerating Soil Technology. CarbonNOW is the only program with soil probiotic technology to immediately protect and improve bottom lines. In addition to other sustainable farming practices, growers in the program implement use of Rhizolizer® Duo, a top biological product proven to supercharge carbon sequestration, boost yields and enhance nutrient uptake for maximum on-farm profits.
“Rhizolizer Duo is the only soil technology proven to simultaneously improve soil health, accelerate productivity and maximize environmental benefits—giving growers a competitive edge,” Aldridge said.
“We chose to partner with Locus AG because of the impact of the CarbonNOW program and the value presented for the farmers and the climate,” Massie said. “Sustainable growing practices combined with the validated technology of Rhizolizer Duo give us the opportunity to support farmers and take meaningful steps on sequestering carbon.”
Access to New Markets. Participation in CarbonNOW also offers a competitive advantage to growers by opening opportunities to both sell commodities at higher premiums and access new sustainability-focused markets and value chains.
“There’s a large market of buyers looking to reduce their environmental impact throughout their supply chain. The CarbonNOW program connects these buyers with environmentally focused growers, creating opportunities for action beyond carbon credits,” Massie said.
