Bill Lockyer and New Directions in Education with a Biden Presidency
Bill Lockyer On New Directions in Education with a Biden PresidencySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new presidency comes all sorts of new policies, including new policies on education. The Biden-Harris administration is about to face various challenges in the area of education, largely because President Trump had taken a lot of action to minimize federal involvement in education in the United States. The previous administration had focus quite a bit on rolling back different initiatives that had been launched by the Obama administration, concerning student rights, racial equality, and other issues.
Now is an incredibly unique time in history, due to the current pandemic. The schools in the United States are not capable of delivering remote instruction the way that they would need to be to ensure optimal education throughout the pandemic. In addition, the election was fairly close, and the public is clearly divided as to what administration they want and what policies they want, as was the case somewhat while Bill Lockyer held a governmental role in the state of California.
Bill Lockyer and Education in California
Bill Lockyer, former California State Treasurer, has faced different issues regarding education in California. In the state of California, it has been a problem in the past when people were not able to afford college degrees, even in the face of a greater need for one in order to be able to succeed in the modern economy. The universities and colleges of the staCalifornia are significant for the growth of the state economy.
Of course, what happens on a national level regarding education is going to affect every individual state as well. This includes the state of California, in which Bill Lockyer once played a significant governmental role. Every year, the economy becomes more globalized and based on technology, and more people must be able to afford higher education so that they can contribute to the economy as it goes even further in this direction in the coming decades.
The policies implemented by Biden and Harris will trickle down into what happens with each individual state, and they will affect what the replacement of Bill Lockyer has to work with. The replacement of Bill Lockyer has had to deal not only with the issues that were facing the educational system in California before but also the additional compounding challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though Bill Lockyer may no longer be a California state official, he remains a significant fixture in the state of California. For example, Bill Lockyer has a Bay Trail segment named after him. Bill Lockyer has a long history of success as the State Attorney General and state treasurer. Additionally, Bill Lockyer has had a long trail of political involvement that lasted after his political career in the state of California and will likely continue to last for years to come.
