ClearInfo and Carahsoft Partner to Bring FIAR FUSION and C-CCARS Platforms to the Federal Government

ROCKVILLE, Md. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInfo, a leader in audit readiness, business process automation, and records management services & solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the ClearInfo FIAR FUSION and Customer-Content, Capture and Records Services (C-CCARS) platforms are now available to the Federal government through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and the company’s reseller partners.

ClearInfo FIAR FUSION

The FIAR FUSION platform provides end-to-end digitization and AI analytics for the Federal government’s financial value chains and is purpose-built to support the Department of Defense (DoD) Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) mandate. FIAR FUSION improves financial process cycles, system controls, records and insights, enabling agencies to become audit ready by uniting financial transactions and documents across the financial life cycle.

By implementing the FIAR FUSION platform solution, agency financial teams can expect the following outcomes:

Ensured KSD Audit Readiness: Keeps financial content connected, contained, accessible, consistently cataloged and retained in a FIAR-mandated DoD 5015.2 certified records management system.

Operational cost reductions and improved process cycles, insights and controls.

Improved customer and supplier communications.

Reduced storage costs of 30-50%.

“A major financial audit challenge faced by the Department of Defense is the lack of documentation,” said Ray Chance, Chief Technology Officer at ClearInfo. “FIAR FUSION is the perfect solution to address this challenge. The platform eliminates financial content silos and brings transactional data and key supporting documents together throughout the entire process life cycle to create a single source of truth. Implementing FIAR FUSION improves financial management practices and moves the DoD toward a positive, clean and unmodified audit outcome.”

ClearInfo C-CCARS

The C-CCARS platform provides end-to-end digitization, low-code business process automation, intelligent capture and records management services for Federal agencies. C-CCARS combines content and contextual data processing to enable agencies to meet the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-19-21 electronic records management and digital modernization objectives more efficiently.

By implementing the C-CCARS platform solution, agency mission operations teams can expect the following outcomes:

Assured OMB M-19-21 compliance by mandated timeline of December 2022.

Time and cost savings by accelerating capture processes for agency electronic and physical records.

Enhanced compliance by keeping content contained, accessible, consistently cataloged and retained in a DoD 5015.2 Records Management certified system to meet mandate goals.

Increased productivity of knowledge workers through low-code, automated processes that ensure rapid and ready access to enterprise information assets.

Reduced costs for identifying, collecting and preserving electronically stored information.



“By 2022, Federal agencies are required to manage all permanent records in an electronic format with appropriate metadata,” said Margaret Lawrence, Chief Records Management Specialist at ClearInfo. “C-CCARS is the perfect solution to address this challenge by giving agencies the contextual data ‘fuel’ they need to accelerate their business processes and meet OMB M-19-21 requirements.”

“Carahsoft is proud to partner with ClearInfo to bring the FIAR FUSION and C-CCARS platforms to Federal agencies in need of tailored audit preparation and records management,” said Matt Rattigan, Director of Partnerships at Carahsoft. “ClearInfo has a proven understanding of the challenges facing agencies covered by the DoD FIAR and OMB mandates, and we look forward to working with them to deliver their purpose-built solutions to our joint customers and reseller partners to streamline the path to compliance.”

Both FIAR FUSION and C-CCARS are hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), allowing Federal agencies seeking to procure ClearInfo’s specialized solutions to leverage these platforms in a secure and resilient cloud environment. AWS GovCloud (US) is designed to address specific regulatory and compliance requirements of U.S. government agencies at the Federal, state and local level, as well as contractors and educational institutions that run sensitive workloads in the cloud. Beyond the assurance programs applicable to all AWS Regions, the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions allow customers to adhere to U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), FedRAMP, and DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5.

ClearInfo’s FIAR FUSION and C-CCARS platforms are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the ClearInfo team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7472 or ClearInfo@carahsoft.com.

About ClearInfo

ClearInfo, is an innovative, results-driven IT Service Provider focused on delivering Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions to optimize the creation, capture, use and lifecycle of structured and unstructured information assets that enable our customer’s to meet their mission objectives. A member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers, the ClearInfo team has created, delivered and supported EIM solutions resulting in successful programs for over 25 years. Visit us at www.clearinfo.co.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver ClearInfo, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

