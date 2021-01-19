R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2020

For the third year in a row, the National Association for Business Resources has chosen R3 Continuum as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the nation

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c) , a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being, announced today it has been selected as a National Association for Business Resources (NABR) 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.



“We’re honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row, and this year, it feels especially meaningful,” said Kevin Hayford, SHRM-SCP, vice president of human resources for R3c. “Even amidst the challenges this year has brought on, the passion and dedication of our amazing team has continued to create an environment that is indeed worthy of being called the ‘Best and Brightest.’”

As a global leader in behavioral health and security solutions for workplace well-being, much of R3c’s focus this year has been on supporting organizations of all sizes and industries through challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also helping its own workforce through the unique ups and downs of 2020. In late March, R3c transitioned its employees to be 100% working from home in just 36 hours without interrupting its service delivery. In fact, in 2020 the company had its busiest month on record, largely based on providing 24/7 onsite support to companies whose employees were providing critical support to the country. Additionally, other workplace disruptions haven’t disappeared during the pandemic; R3c’s people have helped companies globally prepare for and navigate natural disasters, workplace violence, and more.

“Our employees are incredibly dedicated to supporting the emotional wellbeing of people and organizations when they need it most,” said Scott Alfieri, CEO of R3 Continuum. “Year after year, I continue to be proud to work alongside mission-driven people who consistently deliver excellence – even under the most challenging of circumstances.”

To be considered one of the best places to work in the country, in addition to offering a competitive salary and benefits, it takes overall commitment to culture, operations, and processes that not only help employees thrive, but that also lead to increased productivity, financial performance, and a positive community impact. R3c demonstrated its commitment to these focuses this year by finding ways to ensure its employees felt appreciated and supported through prioritizing things like creating an atmosphere of openness so team members could feel safe and encouraged to have a voice and share challenges they are facing. The company also implemented a program that involved sending subscription boxes to employees filled with self-care items and creating activities for employees’ children. And most importantly, R3c ensured that more than ever, its employees know how to access professional mental health resources should they need outside help to navigate the current environment.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum is a global leader in workplace behavioral health. We provide expert, reliable, responsive, and tailored behavioral health solutions to promote workplace wellbeing and performance in the face of an ever-changing and often unpredictable world.

Every workplace is unique and your behavioral health solutions should be too. We offer a full spectrum of services, including evaluations, crisis response, executive optimization, protective services, and more to help your organization and people thrive. Learn more at www.R3c.com .