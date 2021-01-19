Proactive news headlines including Pacton Gold, GlobeX Data, FansUnite Entertainment and NetCents Technology

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- New York , Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Investors, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies.

-   Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTCPINK:PACXF) (FRA:2NKM) reports high-grade, widespread mineralization from first phase drilling at Sidace project, Red Lake click here

-   GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) says it is preparing to launch additional features to its Sekur email and messaging security solution click here

-   FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) partners with OneComply for US licensing strategy assistance click here

-   NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) receives Bank Identification Number from Visa for its crypto-backed Visa Card in preparation for launch click here

-   Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) says subsidiary CannaCure in deal for distribution of CBD and THC pharmaceutical products in Brazil click here

-   Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) produces improved battery-grade lithium carbonate from its pilot plant click here

-   Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) beats production guidance for 2020 after record gold output click here

-   Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) (OTCMKTS:APEUF) in acquisition of assets from ZyTech Building Systems' former Langley location click here

-   CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) reveals it has sold a fourth CO2 Delivery Solutions Commercial Installation to a Canadian licensed cultivator click here

-   Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) finalizes integration of major cryptocurrencies into its contactless payments platform click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.     

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com

 


