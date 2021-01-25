NORTHFIELD: A POST-APOCALYPTIC STORY, AUTHOR CALVIN FISHER'S DEBUT NOVEL IS NOW AVAILABLE
A published science-fiction author's post-apocalyptic novel in the time of Covid
My goal through this book is to bring some positivity in a world consumed by negativity”WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a decade, Earth has known nothing but suffocation, with sweeping clouds of neon death covering the surface. The pressure of self-preservation forces survivors to harden their hearts. 'Northfield,' a captivating sci-fi book about a post-apocalyptic world plagued with a gas that is fatal to humans, is author Calvin Fisher's first novel.
— Calvin Fisher, author of 'Northfield'
The action-packed page-turner follows the life of Mark Northfield, operating as a lone mercenary employed by a shadowy organization. His only comfort is the memory of his dead wife, and he lives by two final promises to her: never let go of life, and never let the world turn him into someone worse than the man she married. When a vengeful adversary blackmails Northfield into an assassination mission, his hope of keeping both vows shatters. If he refuses to complete the mission, he faces execution. He must either accept his death or corrupt himself. More lies in his decision than the state of his soul. Unknown to him, his target holds the key to saving the world.
Released in the fall of last year, the book follows the protagonist's moral struggle and his conversations with God in honoring the promises to his beloved late wife. The development and depth of the characters and story are reflective of the challenging times we face with the pandemic. Northfield brings out the good side of humanity during troubled times.
'Northfield' is Calvin's first published work, and his goal through his book is to bring some positivity in a world consumed by negativity. "Even if it is small and fleeting, it is a worthwhile pursuit," says Calvin.
Author Calvin Fisher always aspired to be an author. As a native of Minnesota, Calvin Fisher spent long winters reading, which fueled his desire to write his novel. His conscious attempt to bring his story's characters to life is the engine that powers each work. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado.
'Northfield' is now available worldwide at Amazon.
Here is what readers on Amazon have to say about 'Northfield":
"Great Work, Very Original" - Mark A. Schenecker
"Exciting Debut" – Dave Rojewski
