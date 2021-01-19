Author Sweeps Readers Up on Journey of Spiritual Growth in Second Inspiring Memoir

In ‘mind.body.soul.,’ Kendra Leonard honestly and unflinchingly examines life and invites readers to embark on their own path to fulfillment

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 -- Entrepreneur and author Kendra Leonard has published the raw and unflinching second installment in her series of books about the author's spiritual search for peace. In "mind.body.soul.," Leonard shares her experiences being single, putting herself first, stepping into her light, and shining as bright as she can.



Pregnant at 20, widowed at 30, and having a near-death experience at 40 gives Leonard a unique perspective on life. Twining frankness with humor, Leonard conversationally invites readers to let go of and release what no longer serves them so that they can create space for what is to come. Through self-discovery and putting in the work to find her authentic self, Leonard shares what she hopes will be a helpful guide to others as they go through their ups and downs and all that’s unexpected.



“This book shares a journey with a lot of rich experiences that one cannot deny and life lessons along the way,” Leonard said. “My goal is to share my stories and explanations of life with people to help them on their unique quest for a well-lived life. Especially during this time of turmoil, we need love, compassion, and to raise everyone’s level of awareness. We are all in this together.”



“mind.body.soul” helps readers, whether they feel lost in life or are looking for areas they can improve, to rediscover who they are and what their innate gifts are to share with the world. Through her book, Leonard provides insights into her experiences doing inner work and finding success through alternative healing modalities that readers can learn from, relate to, and grow toward.



Ultimately, Leonard’s book delves into the connection of mind, body, and soul and empowers others to find healing from the wounds of their past, embrace their sexuality, and live a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle.



“mind.body.soul.”

By Kendra Leonard

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4801-7 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4800-0 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, www.kendraleonard.net, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Kendra Leonard is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, mentor, dreamer, and unconventional free spirit. Leonard was named Woman of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in 2010 and opened her first store, The Art of Style, later that year. She opened her second store on Nov. 11, 2011, has been named one of the most stylish people in Raleigh, and published her first book, “you only live once,” on Dec. 12, 2012. The ultimate renaissance woman, Leonard is also known as Lady Kendra and is passionate about helping people build confidence, find their authentic selves, and celebrate their talents. She has guided thousands of people across the world for more than two decades and holds a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in marketing and management. Leonard is in the process of writing her third book and currently splits her time between Raleigh, N.C., and Firenze, Italy. To learn more, please visit www.kendraleonard.net and www.kendra-leonard.com.



