Walmart Sales Associate Pens New Book Chronicling 25-Year Journey with the Big Box Retail Chain

Author Megan O’Hara shares her perspective to help shed a more positive light on Walmart in her debut book ‘Life Within a Big Box’

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1962, Walmart has become the biggest retailer in the world however, they still face many negative connotations around the company name. Author and current Walmart sales associate, Megan O’Hara (pen name), wants to change the stigma that surrounds the corporation and help provide a more positive overview by sharing her experience as an employee for the retailer in her debut book “Life Within a Big Box: The Perspective of a 25-Year Retail Associate.”

For more than 25 years, O’Hara has worked as an hourly associate at Walmart in 15 stores across five states with experience as a sales associate and in managerial roles. Her book shares her journey in chronological order starting with being hired and trained and continues throughout each location and role she has worked. She reveals the challenges, laughter, tears, fun and hard work that went into every year while offering a behind the scenes look at the world’s largest retailer. O’Hara also discusses topics such as well-managed and ill-managed stores, how to do the job, CEO visits, hourly wage problems, associate camaraderie, Black Friday and even how Walmart has handled and adapted to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After reading lots of books about Walmart, I noticed they were typically written by people who never worked there and were usually negative in context,” said O’Hara. “Nothing was available about how Walmart and their employees really work, and I hope by sharing my experience, readers will see the company in a more positive light.”

Additionally, O’Hara hopes her book will provide a voice for the over two million past, present and future Walmart associates and have an impact on salaried managers and CEOs who read it as she provides insight on how their decisions affect hourly associates. She also wants her stories to help remind customers that retail workers are human and have a face and name with emotions which is a much needed remainder as they risk their health and safety to make sure local communities have what they need to get by during these unprecedented times in the world.

“Life Within a Big Box: The Perspective of a 25-Year Retail Associate”

By Megan O’Hara

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9773-1 (sc); 978-1-4808-9772-4 (hc); 978-1-4808-9774-8 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Archway Publishing

About the Author

The author writes under the pen name Megan O’Hara to protect her identity as well as the integrity of her co-workers and the locations of the stores that she worked at. She currently works as a sales associate with Walmart and has worked in 15 stores in five states for more than 25 years with experience as a department manager, support manager and customer service manager. These experiences have provided her with a broad base for behind-the-scenes knowledge and company insight as well as a good understanding of management, co-workers and customers. O’Hara is currently working on her next book, “Customers of Retail,” which she describes as a hilarious look at retail and one that readers will see themselves in.

