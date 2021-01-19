Sukin, Australia’s Most Beloved Natural Skincare Brand, Launches New Biodegradable Sheet Masks

The sheet masks, made from 100% organic cotton fibers, help consumers take care of their skin while also taking care of the planet

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin , Australia’s #1 brand of vegan, cruelty-free and natural beauty products, today announced the launch of their new biodegradable sheet masks, made from 100% natural cotton fibers that will biodegrade six months after use. The masks are made with COSMOS Natural, OEKO-TEX approved organic cotton infused with natural serums, and are packaged in recyclable, aluminum-free pouches. Sukin is one of the first natural beauty brands to use this type of aluminum-free packaging, as well as eco-friendly bonding and solvent-free adhesives.



Inspired by the ageless landscapes of Australia, Sukin products contain Australian native ingredients such as Kakadu Plum, Quandong and Rosehip . Their ecologically-focused and affordable products have redefined the A-Beauty trend, allowing users to simplify their skin-, hair- and body-care routines. As a leading A-Beauty brand Sukin embodies the Australian way of life by creating simple, naturally beautiful products featuring powerful ingredients that deliver a truly Australian Glow while also caring for the environment.

“At Sukin, we are firm believers that caring for yourself goes hand in hand with caring for our planet,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Sukin Brand Manager. “We’re thrilled to be offering these masks as they go one step further than others in the clean beauty space – not only are the masks’ ingredients good for you and the environment, but their packaging is eco-friendly as well.”

The masks are available on sukinnaturals.com now for $5.99 each and include two varieties to tackle key skincare concerns:

Detoxifying Biodegradable Sheet Mask: This “Green Smoothie” for the skin is enriched with a power blend of Kale, Spirulina, Parsley & Chlorella. Antioxidant-rich ingredients detoxify and revitalize dull skin, leaving your skin hydrated and radiant. ​

This “Green Smoothie” for the skin is enriched with a power blend of Kale, Spirulina, Parsley & Chlorella. Antioxidant-rich ingredients detoxify and revitalize dull skin, leaving your skin hydrated and radiant. ​ Shine Control Biodegradable Sheet Mask: Control your T-Zone with Sukin’s Shine Control Sheet Mask, featuring Bamboo Charcoal. It helps mattify skin, minimize pores and protect from environmental pollutants, leaving your skin balanced, hydrated and healthy.

To celebrate the launch of these new masks, Sukin will conduct a giveaway on their Instagram channel, @sukinskincare_usa on February 1st. The winners will receive the 2 new masks plus a special gift from Sukin. Purchasers of the masks on sukinnaturals.com between January 28 and 31 will receive a Sukin fresh produce bag for free. Additionally, loyalty members of Sukin Rewards program will get early access to the new products. Sukin offers comprehensive loyalty rewards for everyone who signs up for this free program on their website.

Experts hypothesize that about one million sheet masks are thrown in the trash daily, contributing thousands of pounds of plastic waste to landfills per year. Sukin’s biodegradable masks allow users to divert that potential plastic waste away from landfills and importantly, Earth’s waterways.

With roots in Australia, Sukin is committed to preserving the Great Barrier Reef. Home to over 3,000 different types of corals and 1,700 species of fish, the Reef has experienced record die-offs in recent years, due in part to chemicals leaching into their waters. Sukin has partnered with Greening Australia on their Reef Aid Program in an effort to protect this natural wonder.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Sprouts, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

For more information about Sukin, visit https://sukinnaturals.com/ ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sukinskincare_usa/ and

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sukin-Natural-Skincare-USA-101996211294670

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc7f814a-f248-4f34-ae99-4652b08e1aa2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d3492d-c214-4f7f-9143-5eb36b7b8a4c

Contact: Sukin PR

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

sukin-pr@dadascope.com