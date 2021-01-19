Robotic Surgery Devices Market Insights By The Business Research Company

The Robotic Surgery Devices Market report describes and explains the global robotic surgery devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The robotic surgery devices market is segmented by product and service type into robotic systems, instruments and accessories and services and by surgery type into general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery and other applications.

According to The Business Research Company’s Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change, the global robotic surgery devices market size is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $18.7 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.



Robotic surgery devices market insights show that the faster growth of the market in the forecast than in the historic period can be attributed to the expected economic growth globally leading to an increase in per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and health insurance reforms.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney disorders, is expected to be a major driver of the medical devices market . According to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60% by 2030. Extended working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy food habits are the major causes of chronic diseases such as obesity, kidney disorders and cancer. This is increasing the patient pool requiring surgeries and is expected to drive the demand for robotic surgery devices.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change covers major robotic surgery systems market companies, robotic surgery systems market share by company, robotic surgery systems market manufacturers, robotic surgery systems market size, and robotic surgery systems market forecasts. The report also covers the global robotic surgery systems market and its segments.

The robotic surgery devices market consists of sales of robotic surgery devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture robotic surgery devices. A robotic surgery device is a type of computer-assisted surgical system which helps doctors perform complex, minimally invasive operations with precision and flexibility. The robotic surgery device industry includes establishments that manufacture a wide range of computer-assisted handheld, portable and fixed surgical equipment (or) devices.

The robotic surgery devices market is highly consolidated , with a small number of large players dominating the market. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their market share with strategic acquisitions and collaborations. For instance, in February 2020, US based medical device company, Medtronic acquired Digital Surgery an undisclosed amount. Digital Surgery is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven surgical data and analytics company founded in 2011, headquartered in the UK. Through this acquisition, Medtronic aims at strengthening its surgery robotics platform. The company will now be able to provide AI and data within laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery.

Additionally, the companies are also investing in advanced technologies to increase the production of robotic surgery devices. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 90% of market share in the global robotic surgery devices market. Major players in the market include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide robotic surgical devices market overviews, analyze and forecast robotic surgical devices market size and growth for the whole robotic surgical devices market, robotic surgical devices market segments and robotic surgical devices market geographies, robotic surgical devices market trends, robotic surgical devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

