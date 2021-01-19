Economic Policy Advisor Provides Analysis of the United States Economy During 2000-2016 and Solutions for Improving Growth in Comprehensive Treatise

In “Problems and Possibilities of the US Economy,” Marc Stoffers uses the Global Innovation Index to outline the main issues with the U.S.’s economic performance and recommends policies to improve innovation and competitiveness

/EIN News/ -- ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch economic policy advisor and international independent consultant Marc Stoffers has long been intrigued by the United States’ economic development. Despite the tools and resources at its disposal, the U.S. continues to suffer losses to market share both domestically and globally and has seen a decline in its overall economic growth. In his new book, “Problems and Possibilities of the US Economy,” Stoffers lays bare the ramifications of this downturn and, employing the Global Innovation Index (GII), identifies areas of opportunity for the U.S. to excel.

Using the GII, Stoffers investigates how the U.S. meets the pillars for Innovation Input and Innovation Output compared to other countries. He finds that the U.S.is a global leader in market sophistication and a top 10 country in knowledge and technology output as well as business sophistication. However, there are other areas where the U.S. is less successful such as institutions and creative output. To make matters worse, the U.S. lags firmly behind in relation to infrastructure and human capital and research.

As Stoffers explains in the text, the U.S.’s struggle to maintain a fierce competitiveness across all pillars has led to decreased market share and resulted in deficits to the balance of payment and the federal budget, inequality within the labor force and wage stagnation and has had a negative impact on employment. Using the GII, Stoffers creates a regression between the scores of several other countries and their gross domestic product (GDP). He then calculates the growth that would result from the U.S. becoming a global leader in every pillar.

By suggesting measures such as advancing the quality of schools, incentivizing students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), increasing sustainable development and nurturing a favorable investment climate, Stoffers demonstrates that there is a clear pathway for the U.S. to regain stability and balance, and decrease inequality between groups in society. Ultimately, through “Problems and Possibilities of the US Economy,” he instills hope that the U.S. can reclaim its position as a top performer in the global economy.

“The U.S. economy can be made healthier by introducing an improvement of skills, a level playing field with foreign competitors and a more robust innovation system,” said Stoffers. “A stronger U.S. can emerge and lead the Western World easier and more efficiently than before.”

“Problems and Possibilities of the US Economy”

By Marc Stoffers

ISBN: 9781664131095 (softcover); 9781664131101 (hardcover); 9781664131088 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Xlibris

About the author

Marc Stoffers graduated from the University of Tillburg with a master’s degree in business econometrics. After completing his military service, he served as a policy advisor for the Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (Centraal Planbureau). Since retiring, he has acted as an independent freelance consultant involved in model building and economic analysis for macroeconomic projects in various international countries. Stoffers currently resides in Zoetermeer, Netherlands.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Leslie Standridge LAVIDGE 4809982600 lstandridge@lavidge.com