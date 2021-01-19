Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today the tax reporting information for 2020 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) as shown below.

                 
        2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYU Class A Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2020 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend  
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution  
2/28/2020 3/31/2020 Cash $0.332500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.332500  
5/29/2020 6/30/2020 Cash $0.332500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.332500  
8/31/2020 9/30/2020 Cash $0.332500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.332500  
11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cash $0.332500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.332500  
    TOTAL $1.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.330000  
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
                 
                 
        2020 TAX INFORMATION - BPYUP 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2020 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend 2021 Taxable
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution Distribution
12/13/2019 1/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.3984375 N/A
3/15/2020 4/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.3984375 N/A
6/15/2020 7/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.3984375 N/A
9/15/2020 10/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.3984375 N/A
12/15/2020 1/1/2021 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.3984375
    TOTAL $1.9921875 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.593750 $0.3984375
PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
 

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2021. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.

Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Taxability of the 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Brookfield Contact:

Matthew Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com


