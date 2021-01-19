Reed’s Real Ginger Ale is Driving Into 2021 With a Big Giveaway

Enter to Win the Reed’s Real Ginger Ale Filled Moke Valued at Over $18,000!

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to recharge and refresh in 2021! Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is partnering with Mini Bar Delivery to give away a branded, one-of-a kind Moke vehicle packed with REAL GINGER ALE. Valued at over $18,000, the Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale filled Moke will select one lucky entrant to enter 2021 with a new gingery type of adventure. The New Year symbolizes a chance to start something fresh, from new energy, to better habits and a bit of fun. Both Moke and Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale represent a new way to enjoy the best while sharing joy with those around us.



The next generation disrupters in their categories, Reed’s and Moke tout a new and better twist on the classics. Moke is a stylish, street legal and carbon-free cruiser with four-seats and an open top, while Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale gives us classic ginger ale taste while made with real fresh ginger and nothing artificial.

“Reed’s is dedicated to pioneering new better-for-you drinks loaded with REAL ginger. Our brand pushes the boundaries of the status quo, and we are proud to give people high quality, REAL experiences and products they want more of!” shared Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing of Reed’s Inc. “Now more than ever, everyone needs a dose of positive energy and, of course, some Vitamin G(inger). Both Reed’s and Moke are magnetic, they embody the do better, forward-thinking, adventurous spirit we crave while cultivating REAL feel-good moments.”

The Reed’s styled Moke is just one of the many ways the brand celebrates innovative twists on classic favorites. As a special part of the promotion, the lucky winner’s Moke will also be filled with Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale – the only ginger ale on the market made with real, fresh ginger. While most mainstream ginger ales contain almost no real ginger, both the Original and Zero Sugar Original varieties of Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale are made with 2,000 milligrams of fresh ginger and nothing artificial.

Now through March 31, 2021, ginger lovers and adventure enthusiasts nationwide are invited to enter Reed’s Moke giveaway through Facebook and Instagram for their chance to win. For more details on ways to enter the sweepstakes, please visit the Reed’s giveaway page.

Reed’s ginger products are available on the Reed’s Store on Amazon or directly on the Reed’s website . To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website , or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter , Reed’s Instagram , and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

reeds@5wpr.com

212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af74092a-5947-4768-a59d-fd07c98f8ed8