Appointment of the Top Executive Team to steer Stellantis

Stellantis is establishing an efficient governance from Day One with the appointment of the Top Executive Team, together with the 9 dedicated committees covering company-wide performance and strategy.*

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “This highly competitive, committed and well balanced team will leverage its combined skills and diverse backgrounds to guide Stellantis, to become a great company.”

*Strategy Council, Business Review, Global Program Committee, Industrial Committee, Allocations Committee, Region Committee, Brand Committee, Styling Review, Brand Review

Chief Executive Officer Carlos TAVARES

Strategic and performance

Head of Americas : Mike MANLEY

: Mike MANLEY Global Corporate Office : Silvia VERNETTI

: Silvia VERNETTI Chief Performance Officer : Emmanuel DELAY

: Emmanuel DELAY Chief Software Officer : Yves BONNEFONT

: Yves BONNEFONT Chief Affiliates Officer: Philippe de ROVIRA (*)

(*) Sales Finance, Used Cars, Parts and Service, Retail Network

Region Chief Operating Officers

Enlarged Europe : Maxime PICAT Deputy Davide MELE Eurasia Xavier DUCHEMIN

: Maxime PICAT North America : Mark STEWART

: Mark STEWART South America : Antonio FILOSA

: Antonio FILOSA Middle East & Africa : Samir CHERFAN

: Samir CHERFAN China : Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA

: Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA India and Asia Pacific : Carl SMILEY Asean Christophe MUSY

: Carl SMILEY





Brand Chief Executive Officers

Global SUV Jeep: Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent

American Brands Chrysler: Timothy KUNISKIS Interim Dodge: Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent RAM: Mike KOVAL

Core Citroën: Vincent COBEE Fiat & Abarth: Olivier FRANCOIS



Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer

Upper mainstream Opel & Vauxhall: Michael LOHSCHELLER Peugeot: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent

Premium Alfa Romeo: Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies



Referent

DS: Béatrice FOUCHER Lancia: Luca NAPOLITANO

Luxury Maserati: Davide GRASSO

Mobility Free2Move: Brigitte COURTEHOUX Leasys: Giacomo CARELLI



Global Function Chief Officers

Finance : Richard PALMER

: Richard PALMER Human Resources & Transformation Xavier CHEREAU

Xavier CHEREAU General Counsel : Giorgio FOSSATI

: Giorgio FOSSATI Planning : Olivier BOURGES

: Olivier BOURGES Purchasing & Supply Chain : Michelle WEN

: Michelle WEN Manufacturing : Arnaud DEBOEUF

: Arnaud DEBOEUF Design: Ralph GILLES

(CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America)

Jean-Pierre PLOUE

(ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL)





Engineering : Harald WESTER Deputy Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project

: Harald WESTER

engineering

Deputy Nicolas MOREL

CTO: To be defined

Sales & Marketing : Thierry KOSKAS

: Thierry KOSKAS Customer Experience : Richard SCHWARZWALD Deputy Jean-Christophe QUEMARD

: Richard SCHWARZWALD Communication & CSR : Bertrand BLAISE

Link to profiles: https://www.stellantis.com/content/dam/stellantis-corporate/group/governance/leadership/bio/eng/Profiles_Stellantis_Global_VFinal.pdf

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

For more information contact:

Bertrand BLAISE+ 33 6 33 72 61 86– bertrand.blaise@stellantis.com Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621 - shawn.morgan@stellantis.com Andrea PALLARD +39 335 873 7298 –andrea.pallard@stellantis.com Pierre Olivier SALMON: +33 6 76 86 45 48 - pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com





www.stellantis.com





