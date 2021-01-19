Appointment of the Top Executive Team to steer Stellantis
Stellantis is establishing an efficient governance from Day One with the appointment of the Top Executive Team, together with the 9 dedicated committees covering company-wide performance and strategy.*
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “This highly competitive, committed and well balanced team will leverage its combined skills and diverse backgrounds to guide Stellantis, to become a great company.”
*Strategy Council, Business Review, Global Program Committee, Industrial Committee, Allocations Committee, Region Committee, Brand Committee, Styling Review, Brand Review
Chief Executive Officer Carlos TAVARES
Strategic and performance
- Head of Americas: Mike MANLEY
- Global Corporate Office: Silvia VERNETTI
- Chief Performance Officer: Emmanuel DELAY
- Chief Software Officer: Yves BONNEFONT
- Chief Affiliates Officer: Philippe de ROVIRA (*)
(*) Sales Finance, Used Cars, Parts and Service, Retail Network
Region Chief Operating Officers
-
Enlarged Europe: Maxime PICAT
- Deputy Davide MELE
- Eurasia Xavier DUCHEMIN
- North America: Mark STEWART
- South America: Antonio FILOSA
- Middle East & Africa: Samir CHERFAN
- China: Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA
-
India and Asia Pacific: Carl SMILEY
- Asean Christophe MUSY
Brand Chief Executive Officers
-
Global SUV
- Jeep: Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent
-
American Brands
- Chrysler: Timothy KUNISKIS Interim
- Dodge: Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent
- RAM: Mike KOVAL
-
Core
- Citroën: Vincent COBEE
- Fiat & Abarth: Olivier FRANCOIS
Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer
-
Upper mainstream
- Opel & Vauxhall: Michael LOHSCHELLER
- Peugeot: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent
-
Premium
- Alfa Romeo: Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies
Referent
-
- DS: Béatrice FOUCHER
- Lancia: Luca NAPOLITANO
-
Luxury
- Maserati: Davide GRASSO
-
Mobility
- Free2Move: Brigitte COURTEHOUX
- Leasys: Giacomo CARELLI
Global Function Chief Officers
- Finance: Richard PALMER
- Human Resources & Transformation Xavier CHEREAU
- General Counsel: Giorgio FOSSATI
- Planning: Olivier BOURGES
- Purchasing & Supply Chain: Michelle WEN
- Manufacturing: Arnaud DEBOEUF
- Design: Ralph GILLES
(CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America)
Jean-Pierre PLOUE
(ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL)
-
Engineering: Harald WESTER
- Deputy Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project
engineering
-
- Deputy Nicolas MOREL
- CTO: To be defined
- Sales & Marketing : Thierry KOSKAS
-
Customer Experience : Richard SCHWARZWALD
- Deputy Jean-Christophe QUEMARD
- Communication & CSR : Bertrand BLAISE
Link to profiles: https://www.stellantis.com/content/dam/stellantis-corporate/group/governance/leadership/bio/eng/Profiles_Stellantis_Global_VFinal.pdf
About Stellantis
Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.
