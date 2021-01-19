Youth Habitat Enhancement Projects Receive Funding Through Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Grant Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced that 43 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants have been awarded from the fall 2020 application period. A total of $35,524.59 will be distributed. “The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes while benefitting wildlife species,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding for the program is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for the program. More than $329,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Callahan added. “It is our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state, and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 86 of Illinois’ counties.”

Applications will be accepted soon for the next round of the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant Program, with an application deadline of Nov. 30, 2021. See https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx for the application form and related information, call 217-524-4126 or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

See a list of the latest Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants awarded below.

Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants – January 2021

Bond County Bond County Community Unit #2 High School, Greenville. Grades: 10-12. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $418.60.

Bureau County John F. Kennedy School, Spring Valley. Grades: K-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $240.00.

Champaign County Gerber School Urbana School District #116, Urbana. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $380.00.

Clay County North Clay Community Unit School District #25, Louisville. Grades: 3, 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $999.75.

Clinton County Bartelso Elementary School, Bartelso. Grades: 5-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Cook County John C. Coonley School, Chicago. Grades: 3, 6. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $345.42. De Paul College Prep School, Chicago. Grades: 10-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $972.00. Glenbrook South High School, Glenview. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $623.57. Natalie G. Heineman Smart Love Preschool, Chicago. Grade: pre-K. Project: butterfly garden and prairie habitat. Grant Award: $818.31. Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, Palos Heights. Grades: 6-8. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Elizabeth Meyer School, Skokie. Grades: pre-K-K. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $697.50. Our Lady of the Snows School, Chicago. Grades: 1-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $900.75. Prairie Elementary School, Orland Park. Grades: K-2. Project: prairie habitat, pollinator garden, rain garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Proviso East High School, Maywood. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $997.25. Saint Viator Elementary School, Chicago. Grades: 1-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Socorro Sandoval Elementary School, Chicago. Grades: pre-K-5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $995.58. Sutherland Elementary School, Chicago. Grades: 6-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Taft Freshman Academy, Chicago. Grade: 9. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $820.73.

Du Page County Downers Grove North High School, Downers Grove. Grades: 9-12. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Hinsdale South High School, Darien. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $972.25. Salt Creek Primary School, Elmhurst. Grades: pre-K-1. Project: butterfly garden and prairie habitat. Grant Award: $716.00. Stella May Swartz Elementary School, Oakbrook Terrace. Grades: 2-4. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $624.14.

Effingham County Altamont Community Unit School District #10, Altamont. Grades: 9-12. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Kendall County Fox Valley Montessori School, Aurora. Grades: pre-K-5. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $718.50. Oswegoland Park District Nature Preschool, Oswego. Grades: pre-K. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $842.00.

La Salle County Mendota Township High School, Mendota. Grades: 9-12. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Lake County Lakes Community High School, Lake Villa. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $453.50. Seth Paine Elementary School: Community Unit School District #95, Lake Zurich. Grades: K-5. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake. Grades: 5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $972.90.

Macon County Dennis Lab School, Decatur. Grades: pre-K-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Dennis Lab School, Decatur. Grades: pre-K-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Prairie Flower Montessori School, Decatur. Grades: pre-K-3. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $856.52.

McHenry County Algonquin Road School, Fox River Grove. Grades: K-4. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $930.72. Johnsburg High School, Johnsburg. Grades: 9-12. Project: bird nesting boxes. Grant Award: $617.59.

McLean County Calvary Christian Academy, Normal. Grades: 9-12. Project: hummingbird garden. Grant Award: $500.00.

Peoria County Peoria Academy, Peoria. Grades: pre-K-8. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $990.00. Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria. Grades: 9-12. Project: prairie habitat. Grant Award: $589.47.

Perry County Tamaroa Grade School, Tamaroa. Grades: 5-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Pulaski County Century High School, Ullin. Grades: 9-12. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

St. Clair County Carriel Junior High School, O’Fallon. Grade: 7. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Vermilion County Bismarck Henning Junior High School, Bismarck. Grades: 5-6. Project: tree nursery. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Warren County United West Elementary School, Monmouth. Grade: 5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $557.50.

Will County Joliet Park District Pilcher Park Nature Center, Joliet. Grades: 3-8. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $974.04.

1/19/2021